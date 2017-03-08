New immersive 4DX movie theater technology comes to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The newest, hottest thing in movie theater technology is now showing at Regal Cinemas Pointe Orlando. It's called 4DX. It's kind of like crossing a traditional theater experience with a theme park thrill ride.
A standard 4DX ticket will cost you $21. A 3D showing in 4DX is $23 a pop.
"Kong: Skull Island" is Orlando's first 4DX feature. It premieres Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Regal Pointe Orlando. A new 4DX feature will rotate through the theater every one-to-two weeks.