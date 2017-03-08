New immersive 4DX movie theater technology comes to Orlando Local News New immersive 4DX movie theater technology comes to Orlando The newest, hottest thing in movie theater technology is now showing at Regal Cinemas Pointe Orlando. It's called 4DX. It's kind of like crossing a traditional theater experience with a theme park thrill ride.

A standard 4DX ticket will cost you $21. A 3D showing in 4DX is $23 a pop.

"Kong: Skull Island" is Orlando's first 4DX feature. It premieres Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Regal Pointe Orlando. A new 4DX feature will rotate through the theater every one-to-two weeks.