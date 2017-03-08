More coyote spottings in DeBary Local News More coyote spottings in DeBary A pack of coyotes is on the prowl in DeBary. Residents who live in the "Vistas" area say there are cats missing in the area.

On Tuesday, a woman said she was walking her dog and a pack of coyotes walked through her yard and looked at her, apparently not afraid at all.

Kevin Greenlaw tells FOX 35 he will be keeping an eye out for his two outdoor cats named Kally and Yeller.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says coyotes are not protected, meaning they won't trap them, but, you can hire a private trapper. You can also hunt coyotes, if you are in an area where you are legally allowed to fire a gun.