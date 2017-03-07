Man arrested in parking lot rage case Local News Man arrested in parking lot rage case A 66 year old man is recovering, after a parking lot disagreement turned violent.

- A 66 year old man is recovering, after a parking lot disagreement turned violent.

It was supposed to be a night of good food and beer at Miller's Ale House for a 66 year old man, his brother and girlfriend..but deputies say they never made it past the parking lot.Cops say 37 year old Ronald Ayers was blocking the center lane of the lot, with his driver's side doors open.So they asked him to close the doors and he did, but as they drove through, deputies say one of the doors opened hitting the victim's car.

The victim told us he got out to check for damage, that's when he says words were exchanged between Ayers wife and his girlfriend and tempers flared. Deputies say Ayers accused the victim of cursing at his wife and punched him, so investigators arrested him. He's charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

The 66 year old victim says he never cursed at Ayers wife and wishes things were handled differently. A judge told Ayers, "I'm going to order you have no contact with the victim, any witnesses in this case. That you not return to the Miller Ale House."

This isn't the only thing Ayers is in trouble for, he faces more charges out of the State of Maryland. It's an "He's on probation for sale of cocaine, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of heroin and sale of heroin."

Because he violated probation, the Judge won't allow Ayers to get out of jail for 5 days, something he tried arguing. "I'm sorry mamm but the State of Florida doesn't have jurisdiction over my patrol. Ok. That violate me. Judge: Well, we're gonna hold you here. Thank you."

Some customers wonder how a disagreement over parking could go so far. Chuck Horvath says, "The world's getting a little crazy isn't it. Its just unfortunate that people take things to extreme. In old words, can't we all just get along." The victim says he's ok, but his ego is bruised.