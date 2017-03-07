UCF frat member accused of holding gun against pledge's head Local News UCF frat member accused of holding gun against pledge's head The University of Central Florida has suspended the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity after an anonymous tip about an extreme case of hazing.

In an email to the University of Central Florida Police Department, the tipster described an event where the pledge master “blindfolded pledges, made them lay on the floor, then took out a rifle and racked it to make a noise.”

The email goes on to say, when one pledge said the gun was fake, the pledge master held it to the student’s head and asked him “if he thinks it’s real now.”

An email from the police to campus officials says “as we do not have a location for this event, the police department would not be investigating at this time.”

A university spokeswoman said the police could decide to move forward if more information comes to light. A spokesman for the fraternity said the pledge master a “rogue member” and is being kicked out of the fraternity.