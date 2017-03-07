Friends battling 'The Birdman' over feeding foul on beach Local News Friends battling 'The Birdman' over feeding foul on beach Anita Rimler says he sets up shop behind Towers Ten Condos nearly every day.

"We call him 'The Birdman,'" says Rimler.

Call him "The Birdman," they say, because he sits on the sand feeding crackers to birds. He's there so often, people here think the birds seem to recognize him and flock to his car.

But they say the birds don't just stay down on the sand with 'The Birdman.' They say the birds also come up their pool deck and make a mess. Now they want the county to do something about it.