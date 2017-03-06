Groundbreaking for Phase II of Arts Center Local News Groundbreaking for Phase II of Arts Center Groundbreaking was held on Monday for the Steinmetz Hall and The Green Room, to complete the original three-theater vision for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Steinmetz Hall is a 1,700-seat, three-tier acoustical hall that will host 'unplugged' local, national and international performances from rock to symphony that rely on the fidelity of sound. The acoustical hall is the future home of the Orlando Ballet and Orlando Philharmonic.

Total cost of the project is estimated at $237.5 million