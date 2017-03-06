Attempted kidnapping in Avalon Park Local News Attempted kidnapping in Avalon Park Deputies in Orange County have increased patrols in Avalon Park, after they said an attempted kidnapping took place. Last Saturday, a man tried grabbing an 11-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle with a friend, they said.

- Deputies in Orange County have increased patrols in Avalon Park, after they said an attempted kidnapping took place. Last Saturday, a man tried grabbing an 11-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle with a friend, they said.

"Two girls were biking and a man tried to grab one of them and fortunately the two girls worked together and were able to fight him off," said Orange County Sheriff's spokesperson Jane Watrel.

Deputies say the kids had just biked passed this dog park off Avalon Park Blvd when a stranger lunged at one of the girl's, grabbing her shoulder while mumbling something.

Watrel said, "While it was very scary for them, they weren't hurt."

The Avalon Elementary School principal alerted everyone about the suspicious man.

"Parents, the students did a great job of fleeing this situation and identifying the man to police as always the safety of our students is a concern and we want you to be aware of what happened."

Watrel added, "We are increasing patrols in the area, we take this very seriously, we're looking for the individual. We want people of Avalon Park to know that there are extra patrols out."

"We're concerned, and there's a lot of kids that walk around," said resident Aleta Bautista. "There's a park right there."

Sebastion Cintron said he and other neighbors will keep an eye out for any signs of trouble.

"Sad and angry. Because its weird to think people still do things like that it's kind of sick, kind of sad."

Deputies said they are working on a composite sketch of the suspect.