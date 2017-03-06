Traffic shift opens second new Kirman Road bridge Local News Traffic shift opens second new Kirman Road bridge The Florida Department of Transportation is advising motorists that a traffic shift will occur on Thursday for southbound lanes of Kirkman Road (State Road 435), as a second new bridge opens at the Kirkman Road and Interstate 4 interchange.

Multiple lane closures will happen during overnight hours on Wednesday, March 8, as the southbound lanes of Kirkman are shifted to a newly-constructed bridge over westbound I-4. The traffic shift is scheduled to be ready for morning commuters on Thursday, March 9.

As part of the I-4 Ultimate project, more than 140 bridges will be widened, added or replaced when the project is completed in 2021.