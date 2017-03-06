Brush fire threatens homes in Cocoa Local News Brush fire threatens homes in Cocoa A huge brush fire is burning near homes in Cocoa. There are many different agencies working to contain the fire at State Road 524 and Pinyon.

Many residents have been monitoring the flames as at least one home has received damaged. Authorities say the roof of the home caught fire when flames ignited debris that was collected in its gutters.

Windy conditions have contributed to the spread of the fire. Crews were using heavy machinery to dig ditches to try to contain it, and firefighters warn of low visibility due to heavy smoke.

No evacuations were ordered during the afternoon and into the early evening.