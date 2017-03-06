Fans accused of attacking deputy after Orlando City soccer match

- Video captured on a passerby's cell phone shows a chaotic scene at Church and Terry streets in the minutes after Orlando City Soccer Club's home-opener in their brand new stadium.

The video shows a rumble between fans next to a police car, people getting pushed and shoved left and right. One man is seen pulling on an uniformed officer's jacket seconds before the man raises his fist in an apparent attempt to bow up on the officer.

Seconds later, a FOX 35 crew shot video of two New York City FC fans on the ground, surrounded by police getting handcuffed. Investigators say they attacked deputies as they tried to break up the brawl that sent one deputy to the hospital.

Felix Vazquez is now being held on a $20,000 bond; investigators say he was choking Orange County Deputy Gustavo Marinoni. Luciano Migliore and Katerin Soplidis were also thrown in jail Sunday night.

Deputies are calling Soplidis the "inciter" of the incident that appeared to involve at least a dozen soccer fans who outnumbered police when it all began. The Sheriff's Office also says Soplidis approached deputies in an "aggressive manner."

Deputies say Migliore was fighting with Orlando City fans and ignored deputies commands when they tried ordering him to leave.

According to social media posts from fans who say they were at the game, the fighting started when fans and police noticed an NYCFC fan walking out of the stadium with a purple seat from inside. Investigators stopped the man and handcuffed him in the street just feet from exit gate.

The team and police are both confirming a purple seat was stolen, but police will not saying that's what triggered the brawl. It took dozens of officers and deputies to get the situation under control.