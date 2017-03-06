Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville to open branded retirement community in Florida

- The Jimmy Buffett brand already includes restaurants, retail shops, hotels and even a few casinos. But now, fans will finally have the option of retiring to an actual Margaritaville.

Margaritaville Holdings has teamed up with real estate developer Minto Communities to start building Latitude Margaritaville, the first of multiple “active adult communities” branded with the Margaritaville name.

The first Latitude Margaritaville location has already begun construction in Daytona Beach, Fla., and is expected to open in the fall 2017.

The community will also feature 6,900 individual residences as well as 200,000 sq. ft. of retail space, adds Curbed. The entire project, which was previously being developed under the name Tomoka, is expected to cost close to $1 billion.

