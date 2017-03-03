Deputies investigate after person struck, killed by SunRail train Local News Deputies investigate after person struck, killed by SunRail train On Friday evening at approximately 8:29 p.m., Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are investigating the discovery of a body at the SunRail station located at 801 SunRail Dr. in unincorporated Sanford.

SunRail officials indicated that an unknown individual was struck by a train. The train was headed toward the last stop of the night, with 28 passengers and two crew members on board, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office..

"Based upon witness statements, investigators are treating this as a possible suicide," said Sgt. Celines Rios,

None of the passengers or crew members were injured.