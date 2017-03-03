Silver Alert issued for missing Lady Lake man

- A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a Lady Lake man.

Louis Robert Romano, 82, last seen in the area of County Road 466 and U.S. Highway 441 northbound in Lady Lake, Florida. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker jacket, shorts, and a Marine Corps hat.

He may be traveling in a 2003, red Mercedes-Benz SLK250 convertible, Florida tag number BYJW53. There are large neon decals on the back bumper.

He is described as bald, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Mr. Romano, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101, or 911.