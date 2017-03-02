Search underway for missing Auburndale woman

- A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Auburndale woman.

Charlene Johnson, 69, was last seen in the Inverness, Florida area wearing a black and white blouse with dark-colored pants. She may be traveling in a 2005, white Dodge Neon, Florida tag number Y62BDT.

Johnson has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555 or 911.