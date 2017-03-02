Orlando City fans travel from England for Sunday's game Local News Orlando City drawing fans from around the world Are you enough of a sports fan to travel to another continent to see your favorite team? The Williams Family is!

- Are you enough of a sports fan to travel to another continent to see your favorite team? The Williams Family is!

Son Taylor, dad Mike, and mom Audrey are willing to do that and more- traveling all the way from Great Britain for Orlando City's opening game.

"This is something else, this is amazing," says Mike, as he gazes at Orlando City's new stadium.

The Williams Family started the first international fan club of Orlando City soccer in the United Kingdom, and Thursday was their first taste of the team's new stadium.

"It's obviously smaller than Camping World, doesn't mean everyone can get here, so we feel very privileged to be over for such a momentous occasion," Taylor tells FOX 35.

The family has been traveling to Orlando for 30 years and started the fan club in 2015 after one of their trips. The UK fan club has 20 paid members who watch the games together, even when the six-hour time difference can mean an all-night watch party.

"We've stayed up very late, as late as like 6 am watching this team," says Taylor.

The Williams Family will be here for 10 days and will be in attendance at Orlando City's season opener on Sunday. Taylor is hoping for a win against NYC FC.

"Three points will be nice. It's eluded us so far, but I'm hopeful this can be a good season and the year we finally get to the playoffs."