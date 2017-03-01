Search for answers to decade-long mystery of 'Kitten' Local News Search for answers to decade-long mystery of 'Kitten' It's a search for the answer to a more than decade-long mystery in Lake County: Who is Kitten?

A sign posted, painted, and re-painted, year after year, on the side of the road with messages for "Kitten" has hundreds of folks wanting to know. The wooden sign has stood in the grass off County Road 44 in Grand Island for years.

Longtime Lake County resident Susie Carroll says, "People have been coming by here for 20 years and noticing this sign and the sign changes periodically but no one has ever seen the man who's doing this."

Yet , no one knows who Kitten is.

Carroll says, "Whoever Kitten is, she's the luckiest lady in the world that someone loves her so much that he writes these little love letters, anything from 'I love you, Kitten!' 'Please come home, Kitten!" to 'Happy Anniversary, Kitten!'"

Hundreds of people are trying to figure out who "Kitten" is, including visitors to the Eustis, Florida "Word of Mouth" website.

On Wednesday, the sign read, "Kitten Says Hi!" believed to be a response to this "Who is Kitten" movement.

Carroll says, "It's in the same paint and same style, so they're out there and watching. I'm excited!"

Longtime Lake County resident and business owner Susie Carroll took it upon herself to post a video online begging for answers, and she posted a poster next to the famous sign for Kitten, "Please call her if you know!"

Carroll says, "Everyone is talking about it! For 20 years no one has discovered who this person is. It's this unsolved mystery-love story!"



