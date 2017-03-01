Longwood Middle School student finds swastikas on her school bus seat

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Stella Cohen says she could hardly believe her eyes. When she sat in her assigned seat on the school bus, she found three swastikas and an anti-Semitic message scrawled on the seat back in front of her.
The 12-year old Rock Lake Middle School student is Jewish and says she believes the graffiti targeted her specifically.
"On the chair in front of me, I saw three swastikas and a sign saying 'Why are the ovens getting hotter?'" she explained.
"I was really sad that my daughter had to feel that way," said Cohen's mother, Tracy Kagan, "but I was not surprised, given the climate of, I feel, our society right now."
The incident happened on a day when the Maitland-based Holocaust Memorial Center had been on campus. The school is now talking with them about returning, to teach students the difference between free speech and hate speech.