Longwood Middle School student finds swastikas on her school bus seat Local News Longwood Middle School student finds swastikas on her school bus seat Stella Cohen says she could hardly believe her eyes. When she sat in her assigned seat on the school bus, she found three swastikas and an anti-Semitic message scrawled on the seat back in front of her.

The 12-year old Rock Lake Middle School student is Jewish and says she believes the graffiti targeted her specifically.

"On the chair in front of me, I saw three swastikas and a sign saying 'Why are the ovens getting hotter?'" she explained.

"I was really sad that my daughter had to feel that way," said Cohen's mother, Tracy Kagan, "but I was not surprised, given the climate of, I feel, our society right now."

The incident happened on a day when the Maitland-based Holocaust Memorial Center had been on campus. The school is now talking with them about returning, to teach students the difference between free speech and hate speech.