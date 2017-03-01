Rollins College fraterninty member allegedly attacked [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Credit: Rollins College. Local News Rollins College fraterninty member allegedly attacked Three Rollins College fraternity members beat up on a member of another fraternity causing him to be taken to the hospital to be checked out for broken bones, according to police.

- Three Rollins College fraternity members beat up on a member of another fraternity causing him to be taken to the hospital to be checked out for broken bones, according to police.

A Winter Park Police Department report shows the victim told police the alleged attackers barged into his home in a secure apartment building in the 400 block of New England Avenue, beat him, choked him and ransacked the place.

Police say the victim identified his attackers, but later decided to stop talking to investigators and declined to press charges. According to a police spokeswoman, the case has been closed. The alleged attack happened on February 19.

On Wednesday, Rollins College officials confirmed that it was one of the events that led them to temporarily suspend all six campus fraternities. At the time, officials said the suspension was due to “a series of student conduct concern” that involve “high risk behaviors.”

In an email to the campus community dated March 1, the dean of students said fraternities will be “required to undergo a thorough assessment of their behaviors, activities, strengths and challenges” in the next month.

The suspension is expected to be lifted on March 31.