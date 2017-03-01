Deputy injured in shootout with suspect expected to make full recovery Local News Deputy injured in shootout with suspect expected to make full recovery A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, who was injured during a shootout with a suspect on Tuesday is expected to make a full recovery.

OCSO on Wednesay released a picture of Sgt. Rick Stelter from his hospital bed, right before he was released from Orlando Regional Medical Center. In a statement, Sgt. Stelter said he was grateful for the outpouring of support for him and his family.

This all comes just 24 hours after deputies say Stelter was shot several times while trying to arrest Christopher Redding, a 20-year-old convicted felon, who was then killed by deputies.

"It's kind of ironic that it all turned out like this. I was very shocked when I heard the news yesterday," said Nancy Horton.

Horton, 80, said she banged up her leg and had to have surgery on a fractured shoulder after she was attacked by Redding and three others in the Mall at Millenia parking lot.

"I remember somebody grabbing something at my shoulder, and the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground -- the asphalt between the two cars," said Horton.

Mall security found Horton screaming and called 911. Horton is now afraid to leave her home by herself. She wanted Redding to pay for stealing her independence, but never imagined what happened Tuesday morning.

"I'm sad. I wouldn't want anybody to die, but it was by his own actions -- for other people's safety that he was shot," said Horton.