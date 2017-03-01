Investigators seeking public's assistance in identifying theft suspect

- Seminole County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for attempting to cash a fraudulent check using a fake driver’s license.

On January 24 at approximately 5:45 p.m., the suspect entered the Chase Bank located at 5403 Deep Lake Drive in, unincorporated Oviedo, and attempted to cash a $3,180 fraudulent check from a California man’s account using an altered driver’s license with the victim’s name on it.

The teller immediately recognized the man because the bank received a notification that the suspect attempted the same fraudulent act at another branch earlier that day. The teller refused to cash the check and the suspect left the bank in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 45-55 years old, 6’ tall, and about 175 lbs. A photo is attached to this release. He may be driving a newer model black Dodge Durango with black rims and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at (407) 665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477). Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips that lead to the felony arrest of suspects and/or the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 dollars.

For more information contact:

Mgr. Kim Cannaday (kcannady@seminolesheriff.org)

(407) 665-6978

(407) 402-3319

