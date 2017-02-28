President Trump to visit Pine Hills school on Friday

- President Donald Trump will be visiting Central Florida once again this week, this time in Orlando. According to the White House, he will come to St. Andrew Catholic School in the Pine Hills on Friday.

St. Andrew serves students in preschool through eighth grade. The visit is being billed as a "listening session on school choice."

His visit comes just a few weeks after the president visited Melbourne. Trump will depart Orlando on Friday and head for Mar-a-Lago. It will be his fourth visit to his Palm Beach resort since taking office in January.