President Trump to visit Pine Hills school on Friday

Posted:Feb 28 2017 10:06PM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 10:06PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - President Donald Trump will be visiting Central Florida once again this week, this time in Orlando.  According to the White House, he will come to St. Andrew Catholic School in the Pine Hills on Friday.  

St. Andrew serves students in preschool through eighth grade.  The visit is being billed as a "listening session on school choice."   

His visit comes just a few weeks after the president  visited Melbourne.  Trump will depart Orlando on Friday and head for Mar-a-Lago.  It will be his fourth visit to his Palm Beach resort since taking office in January.

