Elderly man murdered inside Scottsmoor home Local News Elderly man murdered inside Scottsmoor home The Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that the death of an 80-year-old Scottsmoor man has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say Grady Wright was found dead inside his home on Sunset Avenue on February 17.

“Is there a murderer running loose in Scottsmoor,” neighbor Juanita Arnold said.

Neighbors say Wright lived alone and was known for taking care of feral cats on the block.

“He was just a gentleman, a great helper,” said Bruce Daniel, a pastor at First Baptist Church Scottsmoor, where Wright attended.

“Grady was free with his car, his money, we would give you a ride, food, he would help you,” Arnold explained.

Deputies say Wright was found dead in his home after a concerned friend went to check on him. At first, they only called it a death investigation but neighbors say they suspected Wright was killed after investigators turned his home into a crime scene for two days.

“Why would someone choose to pick on an 80-year-old man like that other than they’re vulnerable?” asked Arnold.

Deputies say right now, they’re doing interviews and looking at evidence. They’re calling the incident isolated.

There’s still no word on how Wright was killed or if there are any suspects. The small community is rattled and hoping for answers.

“We want them to do their work and make a solid arrest on this,” Bruce said.

Wright’s family declined to comment Monday.