Woman struck by car while on sidewalk in Sanford Local News Woman struck by car in Sanford Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk in a Sanford neighborhood Friday night.

- Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk in a Sanford neighborhood Friday night.

It happened on Live Oak Boulevard near Hidden Lake Drive sometime after 5 p.m., according to investigators.

Officers were on the scene for hours. They say they still don’t know what caused the car to leave the road but that the driver stayed on the scene.

Police say the woman who was hit appears to be in her 30s. She was rushed to the hospital fighting for her life.

“I don’t recall anybody, any person ever being hit out there ever. I can’t believe that. It’s just so sad,” said neighbor Ursula White.

When we asked police if the driver could be charged, they said it will depend on the outcome of the investigation.