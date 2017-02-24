Sheriff says mom left toddler wandering in parking lot Local News Sheriff says mom left toddler wandering in parking lot A Brevard County woman allegedly left her son wandering a Publix parking lot in Port St John, authorities say.

Stacy Sifuentes, 36, was arrested and her three-year-old son was placed with a relative after she was taken into custody on Thursday.

Deputies say it happened after sunset, when a customer brought the child to a store manager after claiming he was nearly hit by several cars. Brevard County sheriff's deputies responded and searched the entire plaza for the mom for 45 minutes, but could not find her.

Deputies say she eventually returned after her father asked her where the child was. Sheriff Wayne Ivey says the mother smelled of alcohol and appeared very tired.

Sifuentes was arrested for felony child neglect and was released from jail on a $2,000 bond.