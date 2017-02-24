Father accused of shoving Volusia County lunch lady Local News Father accused of shoving Volusia County lunch lady Volusia County deputies say a cafeteria worker told them she feared being attacked outside New Smyrna Beach Middle School Thursday morning.

The cafeteria worker, 53-year-old Sandra Hopwood, told authorities she had just parked her car in the front lot, when a man in a red SUV pulled up and started screaming at her. On Friday morning, the man accused in the alleged shoving incident did not want to talk at length about it.

"Oh my God!" Christopher Stevens said, as he abruptly closed the door. "I'm sorry," he continued.

Hopwood told deputies she parked her car in the lot at New Smyrna Beach Middle School when a man identified as Stevens pulled up, screaming and cussing at her about driving crazy. She told deputies the man quickly sped up, then slammed on the brakes toward her.

"He could've easily said, 'Hi, your driving's a little bit crazy.' And said something differently," said Donielle Raulerson, a parent of a student at the school.

Deputies said Hopwood told them Stevens, 46, then got out, and walked toward her, still screaming. She told deputies she was scared and thought Stevens would attack her, so she took out her cell phone to try to record it all, but Stevens grabbed the phone.

Deputies said the two started struggling and she was knocked back; her keys flew out of her hand.



"For one, you don't sit there and confront anybody," Raulerson added/

Deputies say Stevens told them he was upset with Hopeood's driving, telling them he saw her nearly hit two students and a car in the lot while dropping his son off at school.

Deputies said he admitted to losing his temper and getting out of his SUV to approach her. He is facing two charges, including battery of a school board employee.

Volusia District School District spokesperson, Nancy Wait, confirms the cafeteria worker is fine and was back at work Friday. Wait also confirms Stevens is barred from campus indefinitely, "until notified otherwise."