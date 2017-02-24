Home invasion victim speaks out about shooting suspects

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A son says he did what he had to do to protect his mother from being killed during a home invasion.



"He hit my momma in the face." Geno Davis said he had to do something after deputies say, 2 men broke into his home and held a gun to his mother's head.



"He was standing right here with a gun at my momma like that. So I came around the corner and automatically shot him."



Deputies say Geno, who has a concealed weapons permit, fired in self defense. "When I came out he was reaching, so I didn't give him a chance to pull his gun either so I shot him and that's when he ran out the door and he tried to get back up. I was still in fear for my life, so I shot him again."

During the shooting Geno says he ran out of bullets so he went back inside to get some more and when he came out the second suspect was gone. He believes there was a get away driver.



Deputies say the second suspect arrived to the hospital with a gun shot injury. They are working to find out how he got there. The other suspect, 24 year old Rasheen Briggs died on the front lawn.

Geno says his dog Beast, was really the one who saved the day. He says Beast pulled the gun away from his mother's head when she screamed for help.



"She still in here scared and they're going to come back. I'm sorry for killing him. It felt wrong, but I had no choice. Either you was gonna kill my momma or I was going to do something about it." said Geno.