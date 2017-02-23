Crews working to complete Orlando City Soccer stadium Local News Crews working to complete Orlando City Soccer stadium A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at the Orlando City Soccer Stadium in Parramore on Friday. But crews are still working to finish the stadium.

- A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at the Orlando City Soccer Stadium in Parramore on Friday. But crews are still working to finish the stadium.

A spokesperson for the Major League Soccer franchise says around 300 to 400 construction workers are working around the clock to finish the stadium by game day. While most of the inside is complete, we're told crews need to finish installing the west side concession stands and restrooms.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill says, "Of course it might not be completely done, but I'm certain we're going to open up on game day."

Game day is on March 5. Hill says when the stadium opens, it will create even more jobs for the people of Parramore.

Workers like Jose Colom says it's make a difference to the community.They're working hard to get the project finished.

"They have 24-hour shifts, so we should be done by March 5." says Colom. "I hope so."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday, a 5K run and open house will take place, where thousands are expected to attend.