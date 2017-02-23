Search underway for missing Osceola County woman

Posted:Feb 23 2017 09:00PM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 09:04PM EST

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a woman reported missing.

Isamar Martinez, 26, described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Martinez was last seen in the Bellalago Subdivision area of Osceola County, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. She was headed to the Sarasota area, in her 2015 blue Mitsubishi Mirage, 4-door hatchback, Florida tag Y28QZU.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

