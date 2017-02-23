Flash-bangs deployed by SWAT bring end to 8-hour standoff Local News Flash-bangs deployed by SWAT bring end to 8-hour standoff Surrounded by the Orlando Police Department's SWAT team, Raymond Marshall surrendered, ending a nearly 8-hour standoff with officers. It took some serious coaxing him out of his house. "Flash-bangs" are what finally forced him outside.

Orlando Police say the drama started around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. A woman was home with her one-year-old baby girl when investigators say her boyfriend came home drunk, angry and armed.

"He came home; he was intoxicated. We know he made threats to her. We know she grabbed her one year old and immediately left the house and headed to her parent's house," said Sgt. Wanda Miglio.

After the woman got to her parent's house, police say her father called the authorities, who say they found the suspect alone in his girlfriend's home.

"When they arrived, the suspect was inside and they could hear screaming coming from inside the house. They knocked on the door. He would not answer. We know he was on the phone with someone. Don't know if it was the girlfriend. He was screaming and he was irate," said Sgt. Miglio.

OPD says they evacuated neighbors in surrounding homes and continued trying to get the man to come out.

"We are attempting to communicate with him by phone and the microphone," said Sgt. Miglio.

But, investigators say suspect wouldn't respond. As time wore on, OPD increased their presence, bringing in their mobile command unit and the SWAT team. Finally, it appears it was those flash-bangs that did the trick.

Marshall is now at the Orange County jail charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence and failure to appear.