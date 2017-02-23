Orlando police officer shoots man holding BB gun Local News Orlando police officer shoots man holding BB gun Orlando police officers have closed portions of John Young Parkway and Princeton Street as they investigate the circumstance involving an officer-involved shooting near a Walmart.

Authorities say a man with a BB gun was at the Walmart and was randomly threatening patrons, having shot two of them with the BB gun. Those injuries were minor.

A police officer who responded to the scene, shot at the man, not realizing the gun he was holding was a BB gun.

"Based on witness accounts, the suspect did point and shoot what we believe is a BB gun the officer. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect," said Orlando Police Chief John Mina, during a news conference.

OPD tweeted a picture of the BB gun. In the tweet, Chief Mina wrote, "I've looked at the gun myself. It looks real."

The suspect is described as "adult black male." His identity was not immediately released. We are awaiting word on his condition. The case has now been handed over the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure for any shootings involving a police officer.

The shooting happened at the same Walmart store where Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed in January.