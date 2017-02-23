I-4 reopens after suspect standoff with deputies

- Westbound lanes of Interstate 4 came to a standstill early Thursday afternoon after deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office stopped a suspect in a car theft.

The suspect was taken away on a stretcher and hospitalized following a two-hour standoff with deputies along I-4 near State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was driving erratically prior to being stopped and then he refused to exit the car.

Deputies said he had implied that he had a weapon. Eventually, the suspect was forcibly removed from the vehicle. His identity and condition was not immediately known.