Man accused of sexual relations with minors

Seminole County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children Investigators on Tuesday arrested Samuel James Richmond on four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

An investigation began in January when investigators received information that Richmond, 19, was possibly having sexual relations with four female juveniles. The victims, all between the ages of 14 and 15 years-old, told investigators that they met Richmond through a mutual friend and he inappropriately touched and had sexual contact with them numerous times during separate incidents, usually while in his vehicle.

Investigators located Richmond at his home in Chuluota. He was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. He later posted his $60,000 bond

Investigators are asking anyone with information on possible additional victims to call the Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children Unit at 407 665-6650.



