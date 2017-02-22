Police seek suspect in Home Depot robbery Local News Police seek suspect in Home Depot robbery Altamonte Springs police say they need the public's help in identifying a thief. A robbery happened in the Garden Center of a Home Deport, right in the middle of the afternoon.

- Altamonte Springs police say they need the public's help in identifying a thief. A robbery happened in the Garden Center of a Home Deport, right in the middle of the afternoon.

They released surveillance, hoping to catch the suspect, seen in the video wearing a white sweatshirt with the letters "MIT" across the chest.

Officers say the robber went up to the checkout counter at the store on 436, implied he had a gun and told the clerk to open the register.The man, then reached right into the drawer and stole around $100.

Offieers say he got away in a silver SUV. Surveillance cameras in the parking lot spotted the get away vehicle.

We talked to customer John Wilder outside the store, "Surprised for this area. This is a nice area and didn't expect that in this Home Depot."

If you recognize the guy on surveillance, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).