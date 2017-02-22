Crash along I-4 in Longwood leaves 1 dead Local News Crash along I-4 in Longwood leaves 1 dead A driver was killed on Interstate 4 early Wednesday morning, after troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol stated she lost control of her vehicle. It happened just before 2 a.m. in Seminole County.

According to FHP, 29-year-old Vanessa Rivera, of Deltona, was driving eastbound on I-4 in the area of mile marker 96, just before the Longwood rest area. They say she failed to stay in her lane and crossed over to the shoulder. Her car slammed into a “no parking” sign and a tree.

Rivera was ejected from her car. The car kept going until it crashed into a chain-link fence. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.