Silver Alert issed for missing Apopka man

- A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for James Masse, 74, of Apopka, Florida. He was last seen in the 20th block of Dottie Street in Apopka on Tuesday.

He may be wearing a long sleeve blue shirt with pinstripes, gray and rust colored pants and black sneakers. He may also be traveling in a 1997, green Saturn Sl with Florida tag number DPKJ81.

Masse is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Masse suffers from dementia and is believed to be headed for Massachusetts. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357, or 911.