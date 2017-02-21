Man's post of ex-girlfriend's letter goes viral Local News Man's post of ex-girlfriend's letter goes viral An Orlando-area man is getting worldwide recognition after he decided to grade an apology letter from his ex-girlfriend instead of responding to it.

University of Central Florida student Nick Lutz, who lives in DeLand, says he found the letter on his car last week. He claims it came from an ex-girlfriend who did him wrong so he marked all of the errors he saw in the letter and posted the pages on Twitter.

“It ended up being bigger than I ever imagined,” Lutz explained.

It’s gone viral with hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes and international media attention.

“I think people can relate to bad break ups or bad relationships or being wronged by someone they cared about and they wanted to do what I did,” he said.

Lutz says the letter’s arguments weren’t supported with details and that there were spelling and grammatical errors. He handed down a D-, or 61 percent. Lutz says he's gotten love and hate on social media for posting the letter.

“I would say they don’t know the entire story of the relationship and I don’t plan on them knowing everything,” he said.

The 20-year-old tell us he hasn’t talked to the ex-girlfriend since the letter went worldwide but he’s pretty sure they won’t be getting back together.