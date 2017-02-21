Violent road rage investigation in Flagler County Local News Violent road rage investigation in Flagler County Flagler County sheriff' deputies say an exchange of obscene gestures escalated into a full blown road rage incident Monday afternoon.

"You know, it started with somebody flipping somebody else off. Somebody got cut off somewhere or didn't like some kind of traffic maneuver that happened and a female then flipped off a driver of another car," said Chief Mark Strowbridge.

It ended with a bloody elbow, two banged up cars, Marcus Green in jail charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. It began with some frantic 911 calls.

DISPATCHER: 911 WHATS YOUR EMERGENCY

CALLER 1: There's like 3 cars. This guy is beating on this woman.

CALLER 2: People are like screaming.

Deputies say Jessica Coleman admits she made an obscene gesture, says she and that other driver, Green, yelled at each other. She told investigators that Green then got out of his car carrying a baseball bat and punched her in the face. Deputies say Coleman also admits to smashing her black truck into Green's white car to stop him from leaving the scene. Deputies say Green told them Coleman tried to run him over.

CALLER 3: Hello

DISPATCHER: YES. THIS IS 911 WHAT'S YOUR EMERGENCY?

CALLER: Hi I'm at town center right now and a girl behind us just crashed into my boyfriends car. She put her hand on him and everything. We have two children in the car.

Police say Coleman told them after that, Green hit her in the face with the end of his baseball bat and dragged her out of her car. They say Green insisted she started the violence, but police aren't buying that.

"The physical evidence on the scene shows the story the female told was accurate to a certain point. We can't really every know for sure," said Chief Strowbridge.

Green doesn't appear injured in his mugshot. Along with a bloody elbow, deputies say Coleman had scratches and scrapes up her arms, and a torn shirt.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 35 that this case has been turned over the the State Attorney's Office.

It will be up to prosecutors to decide if they will file charges against Coleman for slamming her car into Green's.

