Police say man sold used tickets to KSC Visitor Complex Local News Police say man sold used tickets to KSC Visitor Complex You know the old saying, "you get what you pay for"?

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says that proved true for visitors answering a Craigslist ad for discounted tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex who bought them from 28-year-old Juan Cadavid.

Investigators say Cadavid made money by re-selling used tickets to the visitors complex and pocketing the cash.

Deputies say undercover agents answered Cadavid's ad, and paid him $35 per ticket, instead of the normal $50 of admission. They say Cadavid stamped their hands with re-entry stamps and gave them used tickets to show to the gate staff with strict instructions not to have them scanned.

That's not all. Deputies say Cadavid asked his customers to drop those tickets off at a Titusville motel at the end of the day.

On Friday, undercover agents arrested Cadavid in the middle of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex after they say he collected cash from undercover deputies in the men's room.

Cadavid bonded out of jail, but when we stopped by his house on Monday, no one answered the door.

Cadavid was released on a $31,000 bond. KSC would not talk about the case, saying their is still an active and ongoing investigation.

