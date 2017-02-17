Choppy weather for passengers on board Majesty of the Seas

- Whitney Kirkland, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, showed a video of what she described as a nightmare cruise.

"Over here, there's another rip. These reflectors are all ripped," she said, as she pointed to video of life jackets in her room that she recorded during her cruise.



In the video, you can see two ripped life vests with holes on the outside.



"Oh, it terrified me," Kirkland explained.



Kirkland said she took this video inside her stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Majesty of the Seas. She said it was after they left port a day late because the U.S. Coast Guard had safety concerns about some of the other life jackets on board.

When Kirkland's video was shown to a Coast Guard spokesman, he agreed it was a safety concern.



Private First Class, Ryan Dickinson, with the US Coast Guard said, "It doesn't look like the life vest is adequate and I recommend the person who found it report it and get that life jacket swapped out immediately."



In fact, Kirkland did that on board and got two replacements. But, she says even beyond that, the cruise was a nightmare.

Kirkland explained, "It was the worst vacation I've ever had. This was my first cruise too."

Another passenger told FOX 35, "This was the worst cruise I've ever been on in my life."



Kirkland and other passengers said they lost a full day, endured rough weather, and because of that, they couldn't disembark on the cruise line's private island in the Bahamas.

"It was terrible!" Kirkland exclaimed.

