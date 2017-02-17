Ocoee Police search for suspected porch pirate and his dog Local News Ocoee Police search for suspected porch pirate and his dog Ocoee Police released surveillance video Friday of a suspected porch pirate officers are trying to track down.

The video shows the man using a plastic bag to cover his face. But he didn’t hide his dog, and investigators are hoping that could help lead to an arrest.

“He was walking his dog, came right past the porch, picked up the package and walked back,” said the homeowner, Tracy Gutierrez.

She says the package theft happened in front of her home on East Lakeshore Drive at around midnight on Tuesday. At the time, she was sleeping inside.

“It was scary to know somebody had been there the night of and I didn’t know,” she told FOX 35.

Gutierrez says she and her husband just put the cameras up a few months ago because expensive packages were stolen off their front porch before the holidays.

She says this time, the suspect didn’t get away with much and the on-camera theft could help lead to an arrest.

Neighbors tell us they’re on the look out for the man and his dog.

“I hope the footage they have from the video helps them identify the culprit,” Gutierrez said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the City of Ocoee Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (407)905-3161 or CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS (8477).