Port Orange police say girl fought off man Local News Port Orange police say girl fought off man Jonathan Buchanan didn't say a word as he was led out of back door of the Ponce Inlet Police Department in handcuffs.

Investigators say Buchanan, 26, of Port Orange, tried to kidnap a girl a girl who was walking by herself to catch the school bus around 6 a.m. on Thursday, along Penninsula Drive.

"A car approached her from behind, stopped the car in the middle of the road,, suspect got out and tried to make small talk with our victim," said Chief Frank Fabrazio.

He says the situation escalated fast.

"Then, [he] actually grabbed her in the rear end, grabbed her hand when she pulled away. He grabbed her put one hand around her waist one hand around her mouth and tried to drag her into his car."

The 16-year-old fought back, swinging and biting.

"She tried to bite his hand and that's when he let go and that's when she started screaming and he went ran back to the car and took off," said Chief Fabrazio.

The victim called 911 and within minutes Daytona Shores Police saw the suspect's car going 70 miles per hour heading towards the bridge to the mainland.

"What I think was a little odd, when the police officer pulled him over, his pants were unbuttoned and the zipper was open, he had a teddy bear in the car. I don't think those are normal things someone drives around with," said Chief Fabrazio.

Investigators say the victim was able to positively ID her attacker and that Buchanan had a fresh mark on his hand.

"He had an inch or two scratch on his hand, could have been from a tooth or braces."

Chief Fabrazio says the brave teens quick thinking saved her from a very dangerous situation.

"Based on the info I have right now, I think his intentions were very bad."

Buchanan is being held without bond. He'll make his first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon.