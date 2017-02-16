Deputies nab burglary suspect in Sanford Local News Deputies nab burglary suspect in Sanford Deputies say a man was found hiding by a fence in a couple's backyard. Neighbors had no idea he was running around with a gun.

Aerial surveillance and K9 officers were used to locate Stanley Cookston, found hiding in the dark in the woods off of Ross Lake Road.

Deputies said they started chasing Cookston after he staged a one-man crime spree, breaking into a home, stealing a shotgun, jewelry and a pair of Nike shoes. Then, they said, he waved the shotgun at drivers, trying to get them to stop.

They say when they handcuffed him, Cookston was wearing the burglary victim's Nikes.

Cookston went before a judge on Thursday, facing a slew of charges, including multiple weapon offenses, armed burglary and criminal mischief.

Cookston was ordered to stay in jail, without bond.