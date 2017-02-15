Palm Bay man injured in shooting involving police officers Local News Palm Bay man injured in shooting involving police officers A Palm Bay man is being treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries stemming from an incident involving two Palm Bay police officers.

The officers responded to a home on Americana Drive around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officers made contact with a 70-year-old man who was inside the home. According to a police spokesperson, the man brandished a firearm, leading to an armed altercation with the officers.

The man was struck by a bullet during the incident; the officers involved were not injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating and the two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure in all officer involved shooting.