3 teens charged with stealing guns during school hours Local News 3 teens charged with stealing guns during school hours Groveland police officers on Wednesday arrested three teenagers, accused of skipping school to steal guns.

Authorities say four guns were stolen from a home, including: a pistol, a shotgun, a rifle, and an assault rifle.

Witnesses said the suspects left the scene in a light-blue, four-door vehicle. The vehicle in question was located in the parking lot of South Lake High School.

It was discovered that three juveniles, a white female, a white male, and a black male were involved. Officers said the three teens -- one girl and two boys -- were at school and left after classes started.

Investigators said the teens drove to an abandoned property and placed the weapons in a shed on the property, before returning to school.

All three were placed under arrest at the high school and transported to the Lake County Jail. All of the weapons were located and recovered.

The teens, ages 15, 16, and 17, are charged with armed burglary, grand theft, using a communication device to facilitate a crime, and accessory.