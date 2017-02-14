Satellite Beach Police doubling patrols in beachside areas after brutal attack Local News Police doubling patrols after beachside attack Satellite Beach Police say they are doubling patrols at beach access points after a woman was brutally attacked Sunday evening.

Investigators say the woman was sitting in her car reading a book when a man pulled her out. They say he then beat and raped her in the parking lot.

Tuesday night, FOX 35 went on a foot patrol with Cpl. Don Triebell to see what officers are doing to keep the public safe. We met him at Hightower Beach Park, where the attack happened.

“We can go down and talk to them,” Triebell said, referring to people on the beach. “See if they were at the beach Sunday night and see if they saw anything.”

Satellite Beach Police Chief Jeff Pearson confirms evidence has been sent to the lab. The department is also fielding tips and working with the victim to get a sketch of the suspect.

“I think the key is going to be the fact that she fought back. The fact that she scratched him, that she bit his tongue so significantly that he’s probably going to have an altered speech for a couple days if not a week,” Pearson explained.

Police say the man also may have scratches or bruises. He's described as white, 35 to 40 years old, 175 pounds, with a receding hairline and short hair.

Officers are looking for anyone who may fit the description. They also want the public to notice their presence.