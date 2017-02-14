Lee Middle School to become College Park Middle after School Board approves name change

- The Orange County School Board has approved a name change for Lee Middle School -- named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee -- after over a year of gathering community input regarding the rebranding.

An advisory council for the board received nearly 1,000 responses through an electronic survey and over 700 students wrote essays to communicate opinions about a possible name change.

Results of the survey showed over 50 percent wanted to see the school's name changed, the board says, and College Park Middle School was the requested new name.

The board heard input during Tuesday's night regular monthly meeting, before voting 7-1 to change the name. The school is located in the heart of College Park and is one of Orlando's long- established, historic neighborhoods.