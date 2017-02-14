UCF, Orange County launch life-saving apps Local News UCF, Orange County launch life-saving apps The University of Central Florida and Orange County Fire Rescue have partnered together during National Heart Month to launch two moblie applications catered to heart health.

The first is Pulse Point Respond, which notifies CPR-certified people in an area where a person has gone into cardiac arrest. The goal is to get a person help in the crucial minutes while first responders are on the way.

"Imagine for a minute that you are in that situation, and just around the corner ... is a person who knows CPR and could help you, but they don't know you needed their help and you don't know they are there," said Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs. "What if you had a way of identifying everybody that could get to you in seconds, instead of minutes, to start the process of keeping the heart pumping, the blood to keep the brain alive and working? Wouldn't that be phenomenal?"

The second app is called Pulse Point AET and it allows users to update a photograph and location of a defibrillation system that could be used in an emergency situation.