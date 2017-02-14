Child hospitalized after being struck by SUV Local News Child hospitalized after being struck by SUV Authorities say a child was struck by a car in east Orange County late Tuesday afternoon and rushed to the hospital. A bicycle that the child was riding on remained at the scene, on the corner of Dean Rd. and River Park Blvd.

Investigators said the child, a young girl, was struck by an SUV in what they are investigating as a hit-and-run incident. Authorities said the vehicle is believed to be have been stolen.

The child was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a a trauma alert in critical but stable condition.