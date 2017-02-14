Child hospitalized after being struck by SUV

FOX 35 News at 5 p.m.

Posted:Feb 14 2017 05:36PM EST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 05:59PM EST

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Authorities say a child was struck by a car in east Orange County late Tuesday afternoon and rushed to the hospital.   A bicycle that the child was riding on remained at the scene, on the corner of Dean Rd. and River Park Blvd.

Investigators said the child, a young girl, was struck by an SUV in what they are investigating as a hit-and-run incident.  Authorities said the vehicle is believed to be have been stolen.

The child was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a a trauma alert in critical but stable condition. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories