Charges from Volusia County deputy dismissed after resignation Local News Charges from Volusia County deputy dismissed after resignation Over a dozen people are off the hook now after their cases were dismissed after the State Attorney's office says the deputy who charged them can't be trusted.

Former Volusia County Deputy John Braman is under investigation after a spokesman for the sheriff's office says they received multiple complaints that Braman had stolen from people in his custody. Now 18 cases, that depend on him to testify for a conviction, have been dismissed.

The State Attorney's office in Volusia county says Braman's credibility is in question. Volusia county resident, Albert Knight, says Braman gave him a ticket for driving on a suspended license. Knight's ticket has been dismissed, and he says he's happy with the court, "The State Attorney was great; they were fair about it."

Knight also has thoughts on what Braman is accused of. "When you make an agreement with the state, you know people look up to the police, you don't need to turn that way."

Braman resigned from the sheriff's office, but has not been charged with anything.