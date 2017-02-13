Police: Woman beaten, raped at Satellite Beach Local News Police say woman fought off attacker at Satellite Beach Police are investigating after they say a woman was attacked and raped by a stranger while at a local beachfront park. According to investigators, it happened at Hightower Beach Park at around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the woman was sitting in her car reading with the window down when the man snuck up to her and dragged her out.

Investigators say the 59-year-old woman was beaten and raped next to her car in the parking lot. Satellite Beach Police say they now have a team of investigators dedicated to the case.

“We need somebody to come forward with some information,” said Commander Brad Hodge. “Somebody may have seen somebody today that’s not acting quite right or has fresh bruises and scratches that they can report to us and help us develop some leads.”

Beach goers were shocked to hear what happened. Police want to speak with anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the attack Sunday night.

Police say the suspect is a white man, 30 to 40 years old, and around 175 pounds. They are working with the victim on a sketch.

Investigators say the victim has severe injuries on her face but she was released from the hospital Monday morning.

Officers are increasing patrols around Hightower Beach Park. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Satellite Beach Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division at 321-773-4400 or can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Line by calling 1-800-423-TIPS.